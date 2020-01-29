Camp Creek school bus to run an hour late through Thursday due to lack of substitute drivers

CAMP CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of Camp Creek Elementary School’s buses will not be running its regular route this week until Friday when it will resume a normal schedule.

The school posted to its Facebook Page Monday explaining that bus number 84, manned by Susanne Rinkel, will not be running its regular route Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The post said that it was due to the school system being unable to find a substitute driver.

Another bus driver for the school system, Melissa Gregg, is said to be running a double route instead.

“If you ride Rinkel’s bus number 84, expect to be picked up and dropped off an hour later than normal,” the post read.

The school also said that students arriving on these later buses will not be considered tardy.

The post continued to emphasize that the Tennessee Department of Education is “really cracking down on schools for chronic absenteeism,” adding the school’s truancy code.