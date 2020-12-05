Camp Creek kicks off holiday season with first-ever Christmas parade; gives food to those in need

CAMP CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community of Camp Creek launched its holiday season on Saturday with its first-ever Christmas parade.

The parade kicked off at the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, following an 8-mile route to Burnett’s Chapel.

Burnett’s Chapel Church is having a Christmas Parade this afternoon. Starting at the Camp Creek VFD, 8 miles down to end at The chapel. Joy Boxes and Turkey’s will be given away to the community and church members! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/xbfXUB1aaz — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) December 5, 2020

Parade participants ended the parade at the chapel, giving away joy boxes along with 75 turkeys to those in need.

News Channel 11 spoke with the director of Servants Closet, Dana Watson, who told us they’re trying to spread light in a year that might not have been too good for many.

“Well, it’s been a rough year this year for everybody, and we’re just trying to do some good in the community and uplift the spirits of people and give back to the community what God has blessed us with,” Watson said.