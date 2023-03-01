BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Cameo Theater and Bristol Casino announced a partnership on Wednesday that business owners hope will bring new clients to both parties.

“When I purchased the Cameo, nobody saw this vision,” Brent Buchanan, the owner of the Cameo Theater, said. “But I saw it, I saw it. And to have Hard Rock really validate what you know the Cameo to be, it’s huge.”

The agreement is a major vote of confidence for Buchanan since he said he struggled to find support in the project’s early stages. Now, with Hard Rock’s help, the Cameo will host high-rollers on a regular basis.

“The sky’s the limit, we’re just getting started,” Marc Deleo, Bristol Casino’s VP of marketing, said. “We don’t know all the details yet, but definitely a lot of cross-marketing, we’ve already started to fill the shows with our best VIP guests, so there’s a lot to come, a lot more to come.”

The partnership hands casino operators a new perk to offer their top players, and Deleo said they’re excited to see the impact Buchanan’s music connections can bring.

“Right now we don’t have live music,” Deleo said. “We have bands at the Hard Rock at the Bristol Casino, and we saw an opportunity for headline entertainment that Brent provides here at the Cameo as a great fit for our customer base.”

The partnership made a physical impact on the Cameo as well. Balcony VIP areas are adorned with Hard Rock guitars, lounge seating and private nooks that originally housed the theater’s massive projector. Buchanan said he hopes those at work and play can enjoy the space equally.