BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Cameo Theater on State Street in Bristol has been listed for sale.

The listing’s webpage says the theater is priced at $2.9 million. News Channel 11 reached out to the Cameo Theater’s owner, Brent Buchanan, and the realtor of the listing on July 3 and has not received a comment regarding the theater being listed for sale.

At the end of February, the Bristol Casino announced a new partnership with the Cameo to bring more live music to Bristol. News Channel 11 reached out to Hard Rock Bristol on Wednesday for an update on where that partnership stands following the theater being listed for sale. The casino responded with the following: