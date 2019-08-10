Cambrian Coal to put Kentucky, Virginia mines up for auction

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP/WJHL) – Another Kentucky coal producer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Cambrian Coal LLC plans to auction off most of its assets next month, if it gains court approval.

Nearly 700 people are employed by Cambrian at three major mining operations in eastern Kentucky and Virginia.

According to a press release, the company operates three primary mining facilities in Kentucky and Virginia: Perry County Coal, located near Hazard, Kentucky; Premier Elkhorn Coal LLC, located near Dorton, Kentucky; and Clintwood Elkhorn Mining LLC, located in eastern Kentucky and western Virginia.

Other affiliates include C.W. Augering, Inc., Marshall Resources, Inc., PLM Holding Company, Bear Branch Coal, Gatliff Coal, Perry County Coal, Ray Coal, Whitaker Coal, Pike-Letcher Land, Raven Rock Development, Rich Mountain Coal, S.T. & T. Leasing, Inc., T.C. Leasing, Inc. and Shelby Resources.

Court documents show the company’s president Mark Campbell says the bankruptcy is mostly due to Cambrian buying assets from other coal companies and a decline in the coal industry. Cambrian CEO Jim Booth resigned about two weeks before the bankruptcy filing.

Blackjewel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1. A federal judge on Tuesday approved Contura Energy’s bid for three mines Blackjewel owned. The federal government still has to approve the deal.

The company recently announced a job fair in Grundy.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.