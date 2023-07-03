JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills Distillery’s founder Stephen Callahan says Jonesborough’s elected leadership has “nefariously and capriciously moved the goalposts on us” as Tennessee Hills has sought an on-premise beer permit for more than a year.

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest says that’s not the case, and that he and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) have tried to work with the fast-growing brand’s owners to reach a compromise in the town where Tennessee Hills got its start.

Now, Tennessee Hills Distillery’s (THD) founder Stephen Callahan has launched a petition drive to get aldermen and mayoral term limits established.

Meanwhile, Vest said the town’s leadership is continuing to work on a solution that would allow THD to sell beer it currently produces in Johnson City at its Jonesborough distillery.

“Primarily, we wanted to put an end to career-long politicians and we feel like the more turnover in downtown leadership, the more vibrant and innovative this town becomes,” Callahan told News Channel 11 of the term limits petition.

Tennessee Hills Distillery founder Stephen Callahan explains why he thinks the original location, behind him, should be granted an on-premise permit to sell beer manufactured in Johnson City. (Photo: WJHL)

The current issue is THD’s desire to sell beer at its original distillery, where to date it has only had a permit to sell the liquor it produces there.

On Friday, Jonesborough’s BMA approved the sale of THD beer manufactured on-site, but did not approve a standard “on-premise” permit that allows THD to sell beer as long as it is produced on site.

Callahan said THD plans to brew only small batches in Jonesborough as part of its partnership with East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) minor in brewing and distillation studies.

He said customer demand for Tennessee Hills’ beer outstrips its ability to produce enough volume in Jonesborough, and that their understanding of state law is that if they manufacture any amount in Jonesborough they should also be able to “self-distribute” from other locations.

“We were really relying on being able to self-distribute, which Tennessee state statute says that’s perfectly allowable,” Callahan said. “And so to be able to meet our customer demand, we really needed to allow being able to bring beer here on site.”

For his part, Mayor Vest said he is “a little taken aback” that THD is focusing on “the one ‘no’ they received,” when the town approved on-site manufacturing, sale and a tasting room.

Callahan and his partner, Scott Andrew, said they’ve been clear that they wanted a standard on-premise permit or approval to self-distribute.

Vest said the town has discussed a pathway toward some compromise. That would likely involve amending the current on-premise ordinance.

“They’ve not been patient enough to see if we could get that approved,” Vest said of Callahan and Andrew.

Vest said the potential of a referendum to impose term limits didn’t bother him and that in fact, he’d had a hand in crafting a change in the town charter to allow it.

“We’ve got a pretty deep bench out in the community and we’re always looking for new people to come on board, so I hope that brings new people forward,” he said.

If a term limits referendum passed, mayors would be limited to four consecutive two-year terms and aldermen to two consecutive four-year terms. Previously term-limited citizens could still run again after a break.

THD would have to get more than 165 signatures, or 10% of the total number of people who voted in the last mayoral election. Vest was unopposed in his bid for a third term last November.

Andrew, Callahan’s partner, said the fact that Jonesborough’s BMA “didn’t give us any good reason” for denying THD’s request to self-distribute from Johnson City to the Jonesborough location is a reason he believes term limits are in order.

“I feel like it’s just an example where town leaders have become so arrogant with their control over this town because they have no term limits that they believe they can dictate what they think a business should do, as opposed to leaving that up to the successful business minds who know a lot better what they should do to succeed,” Andrew said.

About that ordinance

Vest said the BMA has tried to work with Tennessee Hills on the beer issue and said he’s open to relaxing the ordinance.

He said he’s set on some type of food component remaining even if the ordinance changes. He’s open to a 50% split in revenue and to allowing food truck revenue to be considered so businesses don’t necessarily have to build a kitchen.

Tennessee Hills hopes to have enough signatures by July 10 to get a referendum for term limits on the ballot next election cycle. (Photo: WJHL)

But Vest said he doesn’t support allowing what he referred to multiple times as “beer joints.” He said town leaders “years ago” saw what they perceived as problems with establishments in Johnson City “where you had violence and things like that happening.”

Vest pointed out that people can drink at the Black Olive or other Jonesborough restaurants, “but there’s food available and that’s what we look for.

“If they want to come and just overdrink in beer, Johnson City’s the place, or Asheville’s the place. It’s not going to be Jonesborough.”

Callahan and Andrew said Jonesborough’s ordinance was outdated in other respects. It still defined beer as having no more than 5% alcohol content, while Tennessee law increased that definition to 8% several years ago. Andrew said THD attorney Clark Jordan was the one who pointed out to the BMA that some of its own beer permit holders were violating its ordinance by selling beer that was more than 5% alcohol.

The BMA passed an updated ordinance reflecting that on first reading Friday when it also approved part of THD’s request.

Andrew called the old ordinance “antiquated,” and said so is the food requirement of 75%.

Indeed, even Erwin, a similar-sized town, now has a beer ordinance that allows so-called tap rooms to serve on-premises with no food requirement, as long as at least 80% of gross revenue comes from sale of craft beer. That means it must be made by breweries that produce no more than 6 million barrels annually.

A June 5 letter from Town Administrator Glen Rosenoff to Callahan and Jordan traced THD/Jonesborough beer conversations back to 2020. It referenced Jonesborough’s rule that on-premise beer permits require a business to get at least 75% of its taxable sales from food and non-alcoholic beverage sales.

Rosenoff, who is Erwin’s former town administrator, explained that Erwin had eventually dropped that requirement as “taprooms” became more popular.

Whether Jonesborough updates its ordinances in such a manner or not, Callahan and Andrew both say state law is on their side. As a manufacturer with two locations now, they should be able to self-distribute from Johnson City, they say.

“Our intention for brewing here, knowing we were limited in space, was a small batch pilot system that we bought for our East Tennessee State University program that only brews one barrel at a time and the students brew it,” Andrew said.

He said THD would “never meet customer demand and customers would be furious because we’d be out all the time.”

Andrew said the THD Brewstillery on West Walnut Street in Johnson City is “brewing world-class beers eight miles down the road in a million-dollar facility, and we’re allowed to self-distribute, except for the fact that this town doesn’t want us to.”

Whether that’s a bait and switch that wouldn’t hold up in court is yet to be determined, if the two sides can’t reach a compromise. Vest said he hopes they can.

But Andrew said his frustration over the beer permit issue also has him questioning THD’s so-far $700,000 investment in the former Parson’s Table restaurant building. THD had been considering a business that would sell alcohol-infused ice cream there.

“We just don’t have any trust in current town leadership that if we were to invest another million dollars to getting that building where it needs to be … we don’t trust the way they will manipulate laws or codes or regulations,” Andrew said.