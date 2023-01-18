JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wreaths Across America wants to cover all graves in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and they are working toward that goal.

This past December, they were able to cover around 13,000 graves, but with about 4,000 graves that still need a wreath, they are hoping for community support.

“Over 17,000 buried here is almost $260,000 that it’s going to take to put a wreath on every single one of our veterans’ graves,” said location coordinator Debra Deegan.

That is why they are asking people to get involved.

“We need the community support, not only this Saturday, but moving forward in donations, volunteers to help, you know, collect those donations to make sure that we get a wreath for every veteran that is buried here at Mountain Home,” said Deegan.

Deegan says the outpour of support from local veteran advocacy groups, like Rolling Thunder, has helped get the word out.

It’s through their own fundraising events, and showing their support at other events, that they are helping the cause, both by raising money and connecting with future volunteers.

“We need to get more, more people involved, more corporations, more donors to help us get wreaths to cover all these graves for these people,” said President of TN 4 Rolling Thunder David Writenour.

Volunteers are needed to help collect wreaths from this December’s laying on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 am to start collecting wreaths.