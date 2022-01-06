CA man sentenced after fleeing from Marion PD during traffic stop in stolen vehicle out of Kentucky

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California man accused of stealing a car in Kentucky was pulled over in Marion, Virginia for speeding, revealing that he was also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A release from the Department of Justice states Christian Joseph Laxson McCool, 29, of San Bernardino, was sentenced on Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last September to the Dec. 27, 2020 incident.

During the 2020 traffic stop, McCool was alone in the vehicle and told Marion police he did not have a license, according to court documents. He then admitted to having a gun.

While he was exiting the vehicle to officers’ commands, court documents read, he attempted to run but was captured by police after a short chase on-foot.

Officers later discovered the vehicle McCool had been driving was reported stolen out of Kentucky the previous day, and investigators found a loaded 9mm pistol under the front seat along with a loaded 9mm mag, two syringes and a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Williamson, West Virginia Police Department; and the Marion Police Department investigated the case.