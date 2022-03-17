GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A man and woman were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle carrying four people crashed into a utility pole near Seven Springs and Crescent roads, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP told News Channel 11 that a Nissan Murano was traveling south on Crescent Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side before hitting a utility pole in the 9300 block. The report states that police arrived at the scene at 4:12 p.m.

Two people were injured in a crash on Crescent Road Wednesday afternoon. First responders said bystanders rescued two children from the back seat of the SUV, and two adults — a driver and front-seat passenger — were transported to an area hospital. (PHOTO: Glade Spring Fire Dept. Station 13)

First responders with the Glade Spring Fire Department (GSFD) revealed that bystanders had removed two small children from the SUV before agencies arrived at the scene. The children were not injured in the crash. Responders had to extricate a man and woman from the driver and front passenger seats.

A male driver sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The front-seat passenger was also transported to the hospital and received minor injuries in the crash, according to VSP.

The GSFD stated that VSP’s Med-Flight II airlifted one of the adults, and the other was transported by ambulance.

No further information has been released at this time. VSP continues to investigate the crash.

Other responding agencies included the Washington County, Virginia Lifesaving Crew, Glade Spring Police Department, Saltville Police Department, Richardson Ambulance Service, AEP and Meadowview Towing.