By The Numbers: Developers share projected economic benefits of proposed Cherokee casino, Pinnacle development

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The developers behind a proposed casino and resort and entertainment complex located on the Virginia side of The Pinnacle development have released the projected economic benefits the project could have on our region.

The $500 million investment by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and The Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson would include a 50-acre casino and hotel, 15,000-seat outdoor concert arena, mountain rollercoaster, golf entertainment venue, luxury hotel with an indoor waterpark, and more.

Developers say the project will create 3,300 jobs and have an annual economic impact of $305 million. The casino and hotel are projected to generate $200 million in gaming and lodging sales, $100 million in annual payroll, and 2,000 jobs. The new Pinnacle development is projected to generate $105 million in sales and create 1,300 jobs.

Additional projected economic figures are listed below (app users: click here):

