BVU to resume residential disconnects July 1

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Virginia Utilities will resume disconnecting residential customers due to past due accounts on July 1.

The utility suspended residential disconnects last year in order to assist customers amid the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand COVID-19 has impacted our local community. BVU remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable utility services, which are vital to our customer’s well-being,” customer service manager Christopher Hall said in a release. “We know moving forward through this time of uncertainty may be challenging, and BVU will work with residential customers to set up payment arrangements and make any available accommodations.”

BVU says it has seen an “unprecedented number of accounts in delinquent status” over the past 16 months. About 20 percent of accounts are currently past due.

The utility says customers should contact BVU customer support by June 30 to reconcile past due accounts or discuss payment plans.