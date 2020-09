BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Virginia Utilities, or BVU, has filed a counterclaim in a lawsuit filed against it by the City of Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol, Virginia’s lawsuit claims that BVU owes it millions of dollars in connection with the 2018 sale of its OptiNet Division.

In the latest legal filing, BVU claims that it owns the city hall building and that the city owes it $1.5 million in unpaid rent.

BVU declined to comment on the case Friday.