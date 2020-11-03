BVU Authority: Some customers experiencing water outage after main break

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A water main break has led to a water outage in the area of the Spring Lake Community on Tuesday morning, according to a post from BVU Authority.

According to BVU Authority, the water main break is affecting customers along the following roads:

Spring Lake Road

Spring Branch Road

Spring Lane

Overlake Drive

Vale Drive

Customers in surrounding areas “may experience discolored water or low water pressure until the break has been repaired and restored.”

BVU Authority did not have an estimated time of restoration for customers as of 7:48 a.m.