BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A power outage in Bristol, Virginia is affecting almost 800 customers, according to BVU Authority.

A post from BVU Authority says the area near Virginia High School along Lee Highway, Meadow Drive and Piedmont Avenue is experiencing a power outage.

The power company’s outage map reports that 794 customers are without power due to a single outage.

BVU Authority’s post says repair crews have been dispatched to return power to the area.