BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – (UPDATE: 10:45) – Power has been restored, according to an update from BVU Authority.

Previous Story

A downed tree has left about 1,050 BVU Authority customers without power on Tuesday morning.

According to a post from BVU Authority, the affected customers are in the area of Malcom’s Meat, close to Randolph Street and Wagner Road.

BVU Authority reports that crews have been dispatched and are assessing damage in the area.