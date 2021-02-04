BVPS superintendent believes district needs more schools ahead of Hard Rock Casino arrival

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As Bristol, Virginia prepares to welcome the Hard Rock Resort & Casino, school administrators worry the growth it brings may outpace them.

Keith Perrigan, Superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools, says he expects a surge in new students in coming years due to the new jobs the casino and resort will create.

As a result, Perrigan told News Channel 11 he is planning ahead with the hopes that the city will build at least three new schools.

Perrigan said BVPS would look at centrally located properties in Bristol close to the densest populations to attack the potential of overcrowding.

He plans to make a formal presentation in front of the Bristol, Virginia City Council at its next meeting Tuesday night.