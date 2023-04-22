BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is continuing to follow up on leads in an effort to find two missing children that are believed to be in extreme danger.

Law enforcement is searching for two missing kids out of Bristol Virginia, 10-year-old Kayden David Smith and eight-year-old Kendall Donelle Smith.

Police believe that they are with two adults 31-year-old Barbara Louise Smith and 35-year-old Charles William Lewis.

According to officials within the department, a search warrant was executed on Friday night at a location where authorities thought the children could have been. Charles Lewis, one of the individuals who is believed to traveling with them, was able to evade police.

Officials say a white Ford Focus the children were believed to be traveling in was found in Abingdon and is now in police custody.

A post on Facebook from the department says that an attempt was made to get an Amber Alert out, “but in this case, the criteria was not met.”

The post continues by saying that “numerous” local, state, and federal authorities are working on the case.

If seen, or if you have any information on the whereabouts you are asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400 or call 911.