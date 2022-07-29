BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A woman was hit by a vehicle in Bristol, Virginia Friday afternoon, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD).

BVPD Det. Lieutenant Steve Crawford said officers are working the scene as of 2:50 p.m. The female pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, Crawford reported.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Moore Street and State Street. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This story is currently developing and News Channel 11 will provide updates as they are received.