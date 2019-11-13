BVPD: Pedestrian injured in Bristol, VA hit-and-run dies in hospital

Live Now
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A man hit by a vehicle on Meadow Drive in Bristol, Virginia on November 6 has died in the hospital.

PREVIOUS: BVPD investigating after pedestrian hit by car overnight; listed in critical condition

According to Sergeant Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, Jason Kirk Moore, 46, passed away on monday at the University of Virginia Medical Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is still ongoing.

Witnesses to the incident told police they saw a dark-colored sedan traveling nearby at the time of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at (276) 645-7400.

