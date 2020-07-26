BVPD: One person charged with arson & assaulting an officer

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department announced one person is behind bars in connection to a building fire.

According to the department, Gregory Allen Sykes on Bristol, Va., was arrested and charged with malicious arson, attempted malicious assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Officers say they received a call about a fire at the building on Saturday. That building is located on 901 West State Street and owned by New People’s Bank.

Skyes is currently being held at the Bristol Virginia Jail without bond.