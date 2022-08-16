BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With students in Bristol, Virginia heading back to their classrooms Wednesday, police say they will be extra vigilant this school year.

According to a Facebook post from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), a study was conducted in January 2022 at three schools within the Bristol Virginia Public Schools system. The five-day study at Virginia High, Virginia Middle and Stonewall Jackson Elementary determined that 67,874 vehicles drove through the combined school zones.

During the study period, there were 6,146 speeding violations above 11 mph in the three school zones. Of those violations, 146 were people driving 21 mph or higher over the speed limit.

The BVPD stated a driver going that fast in a school zone can be charged with reckless driving by speed.

“With this in mind, the BVPD will be strictly stepping up speed enforcement in these areas as much as manpower allows,” the post states.