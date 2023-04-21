BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is searching for two children who they said are with their non-custodial mother and her boyfriend.

A release from the BVPD said Kayden Smith, 10, and Kendall Smith, 8, were removed from the custody of their mother, Barbara Smith, and given to the Washington County, Virginia Department of Social Services.

The release said the children are reportedly with their mother and her boyfriend, Charles Lewis. The group may be traveling in a white 4-door Ford Focus with registration bearing TUG-5104, according to the release.

Barbara Smith, Charles Lewis; Photo provided by the Bristol, Va Police Dept.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children and their mother, Barbara Smith, is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.