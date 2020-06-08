BVPD: Investigation underway after reported stabbing on State Street

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating after responding to a reported stabbing on State Street on Sunday.

According to Captain Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, an investigation is underway after officers were called to the corner of State Street and Moore Street on Sunday afternoon.

The Bristol Virginia Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Captain Ratcliff says details on the investigation are limited at this time, but further information is expected to be released on Monday.

