BVPD: Investigation into possible home invasion, report of gunfire underway

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is currently investigating the scene of a possible home invasion, report of gunfire from Friday morning.

According to Lt. Tim Sexton with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, detectives are on the scene near Island Road and Harmony Drive after the call came in early this morning.

Lt. Sexton says information is preliminary at this time, but there are no reports of injuries.

Detectives are on the scene, along with a K9 unit from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

