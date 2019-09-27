Breaking News
JUST IN: Investigation underway into possible home invasion, report of gunfire in Bristol, Va.
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

BVPD: Investigation into possible home invasion, report of gunfire underway

Local

by: Curtis Carden

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is currently investigating the scene of a possible home invasion, report of gunfire from Friday morning.

According to Lt. Tim Sexton with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, detectives are on the scene near Island Road and Harmony Drive after the call came in early this morning.

Lt. Sexton says information is preliminary at this time, but there are no reports of injuries.

Detectives are on the scene, along with a K9 unit from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 for more details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss