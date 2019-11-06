BVPD investigating after pedestrian hit by car overnight; listed in critical condition

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Steve Crawford, it happened about 8 p.m. on Meadow Drive near the intersection with Overhill Road.

Crawford told News Channel 11 that it appeared the 47-year-old man was walking south on Meadow Drive when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

Crawford also said a witness in the area saw a dark-color sedan traveling nearby at the time.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at (276) 645-7400.