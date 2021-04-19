BVPD: Bristol man arrested after fatally dragging dog behind vehicle Sunday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man was arrested Sunday night after police say he dragged a dog behind his vehicle.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, officers responded to the Commonwealth Avenue Extension area around 7:30 p.m. after receiving calls about the dragged dog.

The release states multiple citizens reported seeing the dog being dragged behind the vehicle and tried to get the driver to stop without success.

One person eventually got the driver to stop at a business on Euclid Avenue and informed officers of the location. By that point, the tether on the back of the vehicle had already broken, and the dog was no longer attached.

BVPD reports the route taken was retraced and the dog was found in the roadway on Spurgeon Lane.

“Unfortunately, the dog was injured severely by the dragging and succumbed to the injuries before it could receive any medical treatment,” the release states.

According to BVPD, the driver, Dustin Tyler Edwards, 22, was the owner of the dog.

The release states that Edwards claimed the incident was “accidental.”

Officers arrested Edwards and charged him with one felony charge of animal cruelty causing death or injury.

As of Monday afternoon, the release states Edwards is being held in the Bristol, Virginia Jail without bond.