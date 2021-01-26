BVPD: 4 arrested after Bristol police find meth, more than $47,000 during search

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A federal search warrant executed in Bristol, Virginia led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of several drugs.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, officers executed the warrant on Thursday, January 21 at 2225 Collins Street, Bristol, Virginia.

Officers were joined by members of the ATF and DEA.

The release says authorities seized the following items as a result of the search:

More than a kilogram of methamphetamine

Pills believed to be ecstasy

2 firearms

More than $47,000

Photo: BVPD

Photo: BVPD

Photo: BVPD

BVPD reports four people were arrested and now face the following charges:

Joshua J. Desorcy, 36, of Bristol, Virginia – Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute/ Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance/ Possession of a Firearm By a Violent Convicted Felon.

Joseph Carroll, 43, of Bristol, Virginia – Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute/ Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

Marissa Wise, 23, of Bristol, Tennessee – Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute/ Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

Julie Chapman, 38, of Bristol, Virginia – Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute/ Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

Julie Chapman

Marissa Wise

Joseph Carroll

Joshua J. Desorcy

Desorcy, Wise and Chapman are all being held without bond as of Tuesday morning. Carroll was released on a $5,000 bond, according to BVPD.