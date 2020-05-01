BVPD: 3 New York men arrested on stolen property charges after traffic stop in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Three New York men were arrested on stolen property charges in Bristol, Virginia last week.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, the department and the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation into stolen property.

The release says a traffic stop was conducted on April 23, and several items determined to have been stolen out of Johnson City on that same day were found in the vehicle.

The estimated value of the stolen items was estimated at over $5,000.

BVPD reports that the three men inside the vehicle were arrested for possession of stolen property.

The release says all three were found to be the subject of investigations in areas of Virginia and other surrounding states.

Officers arrested:

Lassana Diaby, 23, of Rochester, New York

Aliou Toure, 23, of New York, New York

Bakery Magassaouba, 21, of New York, New York

All three were transported to the Bristol Virginia Jail, where they are being held without bond.