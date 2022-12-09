BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Two people were shot on Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia and the alleged shooter is still at large, police say.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers originally responded to an unrelated call in the Harvey Lane area and then heard gunshots around 10:20 p.m.

Following an investigation, police reportedly found two individuals with gunshot wounds, both were then transferred to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“A possible suspect has been developed but is not in custody. We feel that the victims were targeted, but nevertheless, the suspect is still at large,” the BVPD release states.

The conditions of the two people shot are unknown at this time.

