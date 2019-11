BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department responded to a punctured gas line on Timberbrook Drive Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association, crews found an excavator hit a gas line. That line was leaking.

This morning, companies responded to Timberbrook Dr for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival crews found that an excavator… Posted by Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Crews were remaining on scene until Atmos could get control of the leak.