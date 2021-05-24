BVFD: 2 critically injured, pets dead after Bristol, Va. house fire

BRSTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia.

According to Battalion Chief Stacey Farley of the Bristol Virginia Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Holly Lane at 11:51 p.m. Sunday.

Farley said crews arrived in less than four minutes and were able to contain the fire to one room of the house.

A man and woman in the home were injured, according to Farley.

The two people were rescued and transported by ambulance to the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Farley said as of Monday morning, both occupants were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to Farley, the people inside were injured due to the intense heat and smoke.

Farley told News Channel 11 two pets were lost in the fire.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and Bristol Life-Saving Crew assisted at the scene.

Crews cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Farley says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.