Busy holiday weekend planned across the region as 4th of July festivities make a comeback

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Independence Day weekend is finally here, and festivities are back in full swing this year and taking place all over the region.

With the 4th of July falling on a Sunday this year, you can catch parades and displays on both Saturday and Sunday across the Tri-Cities.

“We’re doing it on Saturday because we felt like it was a great day to do it for families to come out and celebrate with us then be able to do their own thing on Sunday,” said the Programming and Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, Kelly Kitchens.

The city of Elizabethton is back this year with plans to celebrate Saturday afternoon into the night. Festivities will start at 4 p.m. with a firework display shooting off around 9:30 p.m.

After canceling last year’s events, city officials said they’re happy to be back and offer up a slew of activities. If you are planning on viewing just the fireworks, Kitchens said you’ll want to be downtown before road closures begin at 7 p.m. She said Main Street will be closed to the monument along with closures on North and South Riverside Drive.

In Kingsport, it’s a similar plan with a parade in the morning at 10 a.m. and live music as the day goes on.

“We have music, live music starting at 7 o’clock; it’ll be the kickoff to our Twilight Alive concert series that will run the month of July,” said The Executive Director of the Downtown Kingsport Association, Robin Cleary.

Kingsport will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Center with fireworks kicking off around 9:45 p.m. and there will also be road closures in the area starting at 2 p.m.

Main Street from Shelby Street to Commerce will be shut down along with Broad Street from Main Street to Center Street and Market Street from Commerce to Shelby Street.

While Johnson City doesn’t have an official event this year, what’s more American than baseball on the 4th of July? The Doughboys will have fireworks after the game, but your holiday swag could earn you some prizes during the game.

“We are going to host a little contest so the best-dressed male and the best-dressed female with all of the red white and blue that you could just possibly put on, you’re going to win a TVA credit union stadium seat, so come dressed,” said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager, Kiva Fuller.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with live music until the game starts at 7 p.m. as a part of their ‘Sound-off Saturdays’ with fireworks after the game roughly around 10:30 p.m.

The town of Greeneville is also back with a bang on Saturday. “We have a nighttime parade that launches at 9:15 p.m. and comes down Main Street and when the last entry to the parade arrives at Greeneville High school, then our fireworks will launch at about 10 p.m,” said Greeneville Public Relations Manager, Amy Rose.

If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July on the actual day, the city of Bristol has you covered with events on Sunday.

“We have the parade that’s going to start at 5 p.m. and it’ll go right down State Street,” said Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliot. “We’re really excited to bring that back to Downtown. We have a variety of different entries. We have some veterans groups, some antique cars and we even have a rodeo so that’ll be fun.”