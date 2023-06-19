GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The revitalization of Depot Street in downtown Greeneville has been underway for over a year now. Businesses in the heart of the construction project said they have felt the impact it has had on their establishments.

Rebecca Wolfe, owner of the Greeneville Antique Market on West Depot Street, said that the construction has kept some of the local shoppers away.

“The construction has been going on for quite a while, so it obviously has taken to our business somewhat,” Wolfe said. “But we do have so many tourists that come to visit us here.”

Wolfe said that although the construction has been a bit of a pain she knows that the revitalization is needed.

“We are very happy knowing this is going on and that it’s going to be beautiful,” Wolfe said.

Another business located on West Depot Street, Brolin & Bailey, has had to make changes. Katie Presley, the shop’s owner, said they are fortunate to have a back door entrance on the side where construction is not happening.

“We’ve had to kind of adjust our way of selling our product,” said Presley. “More online sales versus, people coming in and shopping.”

Presley said they haven’t had a lot of challenges navigating the construction.

Both Wolfe and Presley said they are excited to see the end project as it will be worth the wait.

“First of all, I’m hoping to see Depot Street like it was when I was a child with people everywhere,” Wolfe said. “That’s what I’m hoping for but I also think it will be tremendous for our business and I think when all of these other buildings are renovated and businesses are in, it will be phenomenal.”

The construction for West Depot Street between Main and Irish streets is expected to be finished by this fall. You can follow construction updates for the Depot Street construction project on the downtown Greeneville website.