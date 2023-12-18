JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the holiday season here, many are looking for that last-minute Christmas gift. For some, the perfect gift can be found in their own backyard.

Locally-made goods have seen a renewed increase in popularity, leading more people to turn to local markets and craft fairs to find those handmade goods.

“We have seen a huge increase in the support of locally made and support of brick and mortar,” said Melinda Copp, owner of Mill Spring Makers Market in Jonesborough. “So that’s really nice to see and we hope that continues. But right now, we definitely can see that.”

Copp said an added bonus of shopping local is the potential to support an artisan you personally know.

“It’s possibly somebody that you know that you’re buying this gift from,” Copp said.

Local artist Emily Edwards owns a tie-dye business called Buffalo Betty. Since she began her business around 43 years ago, she has personally seen an uptick in those wanting homemade gifts for Christmas.

“A lot of people love getting things that are handmade and they also love little things for stockings,” Edwards said. “A lot of people have been picking up for last-minute Christmas gifts and everything like that.”

For Edwards, the uniqueness of each item is what makes homemade gifts special.

“You’re never going to find anything that an artist or a maker touches with their own hands, it’s almost impossible to reproduce it,” said Edwards. “So a handmade gift, that’s one of a kind that’s locally made. It has a story, and I think that people like to know that story.”

Jan Bowden, owner of Union Street Gallery in Erwin, holds the same sentiment.

“I cannot duplicate a piece because glass is different,” Bowden said. “So when somebody buys something they know it’s totally unique.”

Mill Spring Makers Market will stay open late Thursday through Saturday, operating from 10 to 7. Union Street Gallery will be open from 10 to 5 on Wednesday through Saturday.