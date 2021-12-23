Business owners reflect on Gray strip mall fire one year later

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year ago, a strip mall in the heart of the Gray community caught fire, destroying three businesses.

The fire happened at a building that once housed the Sit-N-Bull restaurant along Gray Station Road near Gray Elementary.

The fire spread to three vehicles and also melted siding on a nearby building. The smoke could be seen as far away as Kingsport.

Jessica Ray, owner of Black Sheep Market, says it is still hard to believe the building, including her business, was destroyed.

“I didn’t think the whole building would be gone,” Ray said. “I didn’t think, you know, so much loss would happen, but it could have been a lot worse. So I’m very thankful everybody made it out.”

Ray said she lost everything in the fire.

K&S Sales was another business lost to the fire that day.

“Four years building it up and in 20 minutes burned to the ground,” K&S owner Kevin Goyette said.

Co-owner Sherry Goyette said she made it out just in time.

“We wouldn’t have got out if the customer hadn’t pulled in and told us that the roof was on fire,” she said. “I walked outside and I’ve seen the smoke and it just looked like a dust storm kind of like coming up or something. So we went up to the top of the hill and watched it burn.”

A year later, both businesses have reopened and are thriving in the Boones Creek community not far from each other.

“It was very nice to wake up this morning and still have a place to come to work,” Sherry Goyette said.

News Channel 11 reached out to the state fire marshall for an update on the cause of the fire but did not receive an answer.