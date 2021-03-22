Business coming to former Electric Cowboy designed ‘to keep Johnson City entertained’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new business is coming to Johnson City and it aims to be a “one-stop shop” for entertainment for all ages.

A business called “Tiebreakers” received a permit from the city to develop in the Roan Centre where the Electric Cowboy used to stand.

The permit estimates the work to cost around $600,000 for redevelopment.

Tiebreakers Chief Marketing Officer Derek Shropshire would not go into details about what the business will include, but the permit issued by the city includes drawings for bowling, laser tag, and bumper cars.

All of those entertainment activities are also highlighted on the company’s website.

Shropshire said in an interview, “One thing I want to clarify is that we are designing this space where we will be able to go in and out with attractions to keep everything fresh, and to keep Johnson City entertained, and to keep it from going stale.”

Entertainment isn’t all they’re promising, Shropshire said Tiebreakers should provide at least 100 jobs.

Those jobs and the development are something the CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership Mitch Miller said could create even more opportunities in the area.

“I think it will just create more of an opportunity for people to congregate, to spend money, create opportunities for others to be successful. Have jobs, wages and hopefully see this part of Roan Street to continue to revitalize,” Miller said.

He added the business provides another lifestyle opportunity for people in the area or visitors to have fun in the city and spend money locally.

Shropshire said the plan was delayed by COVID-19, but their goal is to be open by the end of 2021.

Shropshire along with Tiebreaker owners Eric and Ron Hensley think now is the perfect time to open as people get vaccinated.

Their hope is to perfect the Tiebreakers in Johnson City first and then expand to other locations.