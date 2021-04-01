Business Boom: North Roane Street continues development

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — North Roane Street is home to the latest construction sites in Johnson City, but locals are promised a variety of businesses will open soon.

The Tri-Cities’ first Chipotle marked its first day in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 31, and there is still more to come.

Chicken Salad Chick is attached to the Chipotle building, and its grand opening is scheduled for April 13.

Plans are also in the works to bring a new entertainment venue to North Roane Street. A “one-stop shop” for entertainment for all ages, Tie Breakers will use the space that used to house Electric Cowboy.

A Firestone Complete Autocare and Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be developed near the Tie Breakers site as well.

City of Johnson City Development Services Director Dave McClelland says a vision for North Roan includes both national and local retailers.

“I’d like to see more of a mix up there personally. We don’t drive any of that. We always do our best to help businesses interested in setting up shop up there,” according to McClelland.

Work continues on the Peerless Restaurant location along North Roan and plans are also in the works for a multi-use property near StorageMax at the Interstate 26 interchange.