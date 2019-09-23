Burn permits required early in Tennessee; Greeneville prohibiting outside burning

Greeneville, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee officials are taking extra precautions to protect land and properties against fires.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry says burn permit requirements are being put in place early as a precaution against hot and dry weather.

All open-air fires in Tennessee require burn permit effective Monday, September 23.

Usually, in the state of Tennessee, you wouldn’t be required to have a burn permit until October 15, but because of dry weather conditions the state has been seeing this year, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is requiring burn permits early.

“With the dry conditions and some of the concerns that we’ve been having statewide, we decided to go ahead and start that burning permit process a little early this year. The easiest way to get a burn permit is to go to burnsafetn.org. It will walk you through all the steps you need to take. The purpose of the burning permit system is to let our people know and also the local fire agencies and fire departments in the area what fires are being permitted and what fires are wildfires,” said Tennessee Division of Forestry’s Robin Bible.

SEE ALSO: Washington County, Va. declares emergency, bans burning due to dry conditions

Obtaining a permit is free, but if you’re caught without one you could be fined.

The Town of Greeneville is taking extra precautions by prohibiting outside burning.

Greeneville’s Fire Marshal, David Weems said even the smallest spark can start a huge fire.

“We haven’t had any measurable rainfall inside the town limits of Greeneville for about the last month. So, it’s made conditions very dry and very conducive to the spread of fire. We’ve had a lot of windy conditions as well and the vegetation is very dry. If you start a fire on your property, it could rapidly spread to your neighbor’s property, and endanger theirs as well,” said Weems.

Weems said he’s not sure when the ban will be lifted.

“With conditions being as dry as they are we appreciate everyone’s cooperation and until we see significant rainfall then the ban will remain in effect,” he said.

Open burning has also been banned in Washington, Buchanan, and Smyth counties in Virginia.