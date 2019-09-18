Burn bans issued due to dry conditions

(WJHL) – Several local governments have issued burn bans due to dry weather conditions.

Open burning has been banned in Greeneville, Tennessee; Buchanan County, Virginia; and Letcher County, Kentucky.

All burn bans will remain in effect until further notice.

Fire officials say record high temperatures and lack of rain have created an increased risk of wildland fires.

You can find tips on safe open burning at www.BurnSafeTN.org.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.