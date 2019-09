GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Grayson County is joining the list of counties in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee to issue a burn ban in light of recent weather conditions.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the ban went into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says the ban on open-air burning applies to both public and private property.

The ban will stay in place until the county receives what they deem sufficient precipitation.