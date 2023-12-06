JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors and business owners at Burlington Park in Johnson City held a community meeting Wednesday night at City Hall to discuss a rezoning request the property owner, Michael Kalish, has submitted.

A “preliminary concept plan” was shown during the meeting, which depicts a new development in the place of Burlington Park, 2203 McKinley Road, with a little more than 780 multifamily units and retail space.

Will Righter, Johnson City’s Director of Planning Development Services, told News Channel 11 Wednesday night that Burlington Park is currently split-zoned between I-2, which is heavy industrial, and B-3, which is a commercial zoning district. The new rezoning request is to resume the other portion of that property to B-3.

There are currently both residential and commercial occupants at Burlington Park. Many of those community members attended the neighborhood meeting to voice concerns over what this means for their homes and businesses.

Craig Lewis, owner of Night Owl Circus Arts, said this proposed rezoning raises important questions regarding the future of his business at Burlington Park.

“And we found out only a few days ago that we were going to have to leave this building in ten months because the building is getting demolished,” he said. “We only just signed a three-year lease. We’re only five months into a three-year lease currently, and we just invested a lot of money in the space because of that three-year lease.”

Yuri Miller, a developer working on behalf of Sound Management, who manages Burlington Park, attended the meeting and said they are open to working with tenants on rehoming options.

“We tried to reach out as soon as we started realizing that this may be a project that is coming on board,” Miller said. “We tried to have a conversation with those tenants and let them know that there’s a potential that they would have to move in a certain amount of time to allow for the demolition of the space, to allow for the construction space.”

Lewis said ten months to move out is not enough time, but he’s hopeful that the developer and management will assist them with a new space.

“I say that with some degree of, you know, I want to see it to believe it,” Lewis said. “But I’m really hopeful that I can work with them because I am not here to be unreasonable. I do want to, if there’s ways that they’re willing to support us and help make this dream continue, I’m very happy to work with them and collaborate with them.”

Miller said Sound Management is working to phase tenants from existing units into newer units, with the intent of creating as little impact as possible.

“We’re trying to figure out a phasing plan that would allow a migration of people from existing portions to the newer portions, so as not to impact the area drastically in terms of housing.”

The rezoning remains just a proposal as of Wednesday and will have to be approved by the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission before the project can begin.

The next step in the tentative process is for the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission to consider the rezoning at its scheduled meeting on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting at City Hall, 601 E Main Street, or watch it live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Night Owl Circus Arts also has a website set up due to the potential of them having to relocate.

A copy of the letter sent to Burlington Park tenants can be found below:

Note: City leaders tentatively changed the original planning commission meeting date from Dec. 12 to Jan. 9.