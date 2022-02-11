BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Burlington Stores announced Friday that the retailer will launch sales at The Highlands in Washington County, Virginia this spring.

According to a release, the new location at 16680 Highlands Center Dr. will mark Virginia’s 23rd Burlington store.

The release stated that the exact opening date will be released at a later time. Those interested in applying should click here.

Burlington stores are known for their layaway program, which allows shoppers to opt for the program at checkout and pay for their items later. Merchandise is priced up to 60% off other retailer prices, according to the release.

Items include women’s apparel, menswear, youth, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and more.

The Fortune 500 company operates more than 800 stores, including 45 in Puerto Rico.

To learn more, click here.