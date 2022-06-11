JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new restaurant is opening its doors in Johnson City this June. “Burg’r & Barrel” will be housed in the former train depot on Cherry Street.

The restaurant is owned and operated by the Kalogeros family, known for The Peerless Restaurant, a Johnson City staple.

“My great grandfather started downtown Johnson City about a block away in 1938, and now I’m the fourth generation along with my brothers. I’m working with my dad as well,” Athan Kalogeros said.

New restaurant Burg’r & Barrel is opening at the end of June in Johnson City. On @WJHL11 this evening – a first look at the family business taking over a historic location. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/uFXv0uB28s — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) June 11, 2022

While The Peerless is under renovation, the family said they’re excited to get back to the industry they’ve missed.

“We’re finally back in the restaurant and excited to continue the revitalization of downtown Johnson City and West Walnut Street,” Athan Kalogeros said.

Burgers, loaded fries, barbecue and Nashville hot chicken are on the menu for the new restaurant hoping to become a Tri-Cities staple.

“A lot of our food is also going to be from Tennessee and the Asheville area,” Demetri Kalogeros said. “We’re really focusing on trying to do as much local as we can.”

The building most recently housed “Tupelo Honey” but has a rich history as a train depot.

“With it being a train depot we got to really highlight a lot of the historical features that was here,” Constantine Kalogeros said. “It’s been around since 1908.”

When construction is finished, the restaurant will have an outdoor patio and bar that they hope will attract people for food, fun and more.

“I think we have a great recipe for success,” Constantine Kalogeros said. “We put a lot of man hours, lot of people have been very dedicated. We’ve had a great team to make something so special for Johnson City, and we just can’t wait to bring something back to this side of town.”

The grand opening is slated for the end of June, with a soft opening launching next week.