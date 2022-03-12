JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of Johnson City’s prime retail, restaurant and railroad locations is slated to host another business after the announcement of BURG’r & BARREL and GATHER at JC Depot.

According to a press release from Peerless Hospitality Concepts, the new businesses are set to move in to 330 Cherry Street and offer a new social space for downtown visitors.

“B&B will also offer an array of signature dishes consisting of, several smoked meats, specialty side dishes, and of course the famous Grecian salads & more,” the release said. “The trendy outdoor green space design that will be the big Wow factor.”

The new venture is made possible by the Kalogeros family, known regionally for other concepts like Peerless Steakhouse. 84 years into their restaurant career, the family said they’re excited to return to their roots just a block away from Fountain Square where it all began.

You can find a rendered layout of the restaurant space below:

Photo: Peerless Hospitality Concepts

BURG’R & BARREL is expected to open in 10-12 weeks, with Constantine Kalogeros telling News Channel 11 that the family has high hopes for late May 2022.

For those interested in working inside the historic building, B&B is hiring all positions online.