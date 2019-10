BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A popular restaurant at The Pinnacle in Bristol is expecting to close soon.

David Brashears with Creative Energy tells News Channel 11 that the store will close, but no exact date was provided.

Brashears did say the tentatively closing date is expected later this month.

The cause for the closure is reportedly due to personal family matters with the owners of the branch.

There are three other Burgerim locations in Tennessee; Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet and Memphis.