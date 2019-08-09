Bullet resistant backpack inserts donated to Sullivan Co. Schools to help protect children

WATCH LIVE: Sullivan County schools to receive 100 bulletproof backpack inserts in honor of Sgt. Steve HinklePrevious story here- https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/sullivan-county-schools-to-receive-100-bulletproof-backpacks-in-honor-of-sgt-steve-hinkle/ Posted by WJHL on Friday, August 9, 2019

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Schools gathered Friday morning to accept a donation they hope they never have to use.

The Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics donated 100 bulletproof backpack inserts for the school system.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said, “This is just one more tool, one more safety measure we can have in the protection of our students, you know we have our school resource officers…”

Cassidy went onto say the backpack inserts were donated in memory of Sgt. Steve Hinkle, who was killed in the line of duty earlier in the year. “I can’t think of a more fitting way, a tribute for our fallen officer, our brother Steve Hinkle, ” Sheriff Cassidy said.

An official with ShotStop Ballistics compared these backpack inserts to a fire extinguisher, in the way that it is an item you hope never gets utilized but is there in case it’s needed.

The ShotStop Ballistics official said they are an Ohio-based company with the goal of saving lives.

In the initial news release about these backpack inserts, it said, “100 backpack inserts to be given to higher needs students at Sullivan County Schools.”

