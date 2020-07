JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A building permit has been issued for the future Publix in Johnson City.

The permit was issued July 21 for the construction of the new supermarket at 509 N. State of Franklin Road.

The building permit calls for the former Food City store to be partially demolished and rebuilt as Publix. The permit lists the “total value of work” at $2.6 million.

Earlier this month, Publix officials told News Channel 11 that they hoped to begin construction by the end of the year.