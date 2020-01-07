Build It Up Backyard Gardens Program accepting applications for 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Applications are now being accepted for a local program that teaches families how to raise fresh and organic food right at home.

The Build It Up Backyard Garden Program is accepting applications for its 2020 program.





Anyone wishing to participate will receive assistance in tilling and will have access to monthly workshops and gardening supplies.

Families wishing to participate do not have to have any experience, and families with young children, recipients of SNAP benefits and families with youths ages 14-24 will be given priority in the application process.

The application can be found by clicking here.

The program has so far assisted 150 families with their gardens, and in 2019, 14,000 pounds of food was grown.

Grow Appalachia funds the program in 30 different communities across five states.