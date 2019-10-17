Bugs attack Elizabethton Christmas tree

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An effort is underway to save a tree that has served as a community Christmas tree for years.

The nearly 80-foot tall Fraser fir located across from the Carter County courthouse in Elizabethton has become infested with balsam woolly adelgid, tiny bugs that can kill fir trees.

The tree, which was first planted in the 1860s, is lit up each year for Christmas.

Now, officials are working to save it.

County commissioner Ross Garland says certified arborists have examined the tree and tissue samples may be taken and sent to a lab.

This year’s tree lighting is scheduled for November 12.

