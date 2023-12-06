ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan University men’s soccer team returned home to Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday evening, following an outstanding run in the NAIA national tournament.

The Buffs took down three Top-10 teams in the country over the past week, advancing all the way to Monday’s national championship match. However, the squad fell 2-1 to MidAmerica Nazarene in Wichita, Kansas.

Even halfway across the country, the Buffaloes felt the love from the surrounding community as they made their historic postseason run.

“The support is always good,” junior defender Greg Anderson said. “Seeing, like, after each game, seeing the Milligan Buffs posts, all of us and all of the fans – just meant everything.”

“It just showed, like, how much everyone cared about us,” he continued. “The support is something that we needed, and it guided us through it, and we loved it.”

“I feel the support that we can build from this point,” head coach Paddy Sweeney said. “I don’t just think it’s one season and done. There might be ups and downs along the way, but I honestly think we’ll be able to get back to where we want to be in the future.”

The 2023 Milligan Buffaloes finishes the season with a record of 19-3-4, which set a new school record for victories in a single campaign.